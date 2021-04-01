Say what you will about Joe Biden’s administration, but at least they’ve got standards.

Really, really crappy standards, but standards nonetheless:

Heaven forbid we criticize China!

Georgia’s election law — which doesn’t violate anyone’s civil rights — is “Jim Crow on steroids,” but we can’t stand against a country that is literally violating basic principles, basic rights, and international order by enslaving and maiming and killing people, then what is it that the Biden administration stands for, exactly?

Tags: Antony BlinkenBiden administrationChinacivil rightselection lawgeorgiaJoe BidenSB 202Uighursvoting rights