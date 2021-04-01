Say what you will about Joe Biden’s administration, but at least they’ve got standards.

Really, really crappy standards, but standards nonetheless:

The Biden administration: we stand against Georgia, but not against China pic.twitter.com/GOjvkTngbF — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) April 1, 2021

Heaven forbid we criticize China!

Blinken: "Whether it's China, Russia, or anyone else, we're not standing against any of those countries. We're not trying to, for example, contain China or keep it down. What we are about is standing up for basic principles, basic rights, & a rules-based international order." — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 30, 2021

Georgia’s election law — which doesn’t violate anyone’s civil rights — is “Jim Crow on steroids,” but we can’t stand against a country that is literally violating basic principles, basic rights, and international order by enslaving and maiming and killing people, then what is it that the Biden administration stands for, exactly?