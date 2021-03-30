Last night, CNN’s star firefighter Jim Acosta got his COVID19 vaccination shot. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

His vaccination outfit, though, was another story:

A shirt commemorating Jim Acosta’s journalism in 2020 is ridiculously on-brand for Jim Acosta.

But we’d be lying if we didn’t point out that Jimbo really missed an opportunity to send an even more powerful message about the quality of his reporting last year. Next time, Jim should consult tweeter @MattsIdeaShop first:

If Jim still needs to get a second shot, maybe he can wear that shirt instead. It’s much more appropriate.

