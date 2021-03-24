We’ve heard a lot of talk about solving violence lately, whether it’s by having gun shop owners ask potential buyers if they’re crazy, admitting to living in the United States of Arrogance, or acknowledging our desire to have sex with trans people.

But violence isn’t the only problem plaguing our society. In case you’ve forgotten, there’s a pandemic going on. A pandemic that needs to be eradicated.

Yeah, there are COVID19 vaccines and all, but what about future pandemics? How do we prevent those?

According to musician Moby, there’s only one surefire way to ensure that the world never sees another pandemic:

Go vegan, and no more pandemics! It’s so obvious! Why didn’t we think of that?

Easy-peasy.

At least we can take some comfort in knowing that money can’t buy you brains.

And decidedly not spectacular.

You know what would be spectacular, though? Seeing Moby’s face when he looks at this:

Womp-wommmmmp.

