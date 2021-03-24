We’ve heard a lot of talk about solving violence lately, whether it’s by having gun shop owners ask potential buyers if they’re crazy, admitting to living in the United States of Arrogance, or acknowledging our desire to have sex with trans people.

But violence isn’t the only problem plaguing our society. In case you’ve forgotten, there’s a pandemic going on. A pandemic that needs to be eradicated.

Yeah, there are COVID19 vaccines and all, but what about future pandemics? How do we prevent those?

According to musician Moby, there’s only one surefire way to ensure that the world never sees another pandemic:

A reminder: in a vegan world there would be no pandemics. 100% of pandemics are zoonotic in origin. #veganforlife pic.twitter.com/t9oEvtU1tS — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) March 23, 2021

Go vegan, and no more pandemics! It’s so obvious! Why didn’t we think of that?

Sure Moby. Everyone becomes vegan and malaria disappears for some reason. — PALLE! 🇸🇪 (@Palle_Hoffstein) March 24, 2021

Easy-peasy.

I'm not a biologist, I just do history, but erm… I'll be right back, just trying to figure out how everyone being a vegan could have stopped a few historical pandemics… https://t.co/qpzeLLrQHB — Fake History Hunter (@fakehistoryhunt) March 24, 2021

*Bubonic plague, Leptospirosis, SARS, and Zika have entered the chat to slap you* — BMatt (@RadicalRising) March 23, 2021

One of humanity’s oldest friends, malaria, also says hi. — Erkhyan Rafosa (@Erkhyan) March 23, 2021

A reminder: bubonic plague, malaria, dengue, Zika, & more. Another reminder: not everyone can afford or access meat alternatives. Not everyone has the luxuries you do. — Storm Blakley (@vedraven) March 23, 2021

At least we can take some comfort in knowing that money can’t buy you brains.

*tell me you don’t understand biology without telling me you don’t understand biology* — Yeah. We. Won. (@Cycle4) March 23, 2021

It would be awfully nice if I could just eat my vegan food in peace and not have to apologize for stupid shit that other vegans say all the time. — Molly Hodgdon (@Manglewood) March 24, 2021

You're the fictional insufferably smug vegan stereotype that everyone hates except you're here and you're real. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) March 23, 2021

And decidedly not spectacular.

You know what would be spectacular, though? Seeing Moby’s face when he looks at this:

Womp-wommmmmp.