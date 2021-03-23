Yesterday, South Dakota GOP Sen. Mike Rounds zeroed in on Democrats’ ultimate motivation in arguing for D.C. statehood:

The Founding Fathers never intended for Washington D.C. to be a state.#DCStatehood is really about packing the Senate with Democrats in order to pass a left-wing agenda. Just look at the DC voter registration data:

🔵 76.4% Democrat

🔴 5.7% Republican — Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) March 22, 2021

You might think Sen. Rounds is exactly right.

But that just means you’re not as smart as New York Times editorial writer Binyamin Appelbaum, who offered up this witty and very sharp rebuttal:

lol the founding fathers also didn't intend for 'south dakota' to be a state https://t.co/sy7XowXgzt — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) March 23, 2021

LOL! He got you there, Senator! Boom! Roasted!

"lol the founding fathers also didn't intend for 'south dakota' to be a state" pic.twitter.com/upWYhJls5Z — Lord BT (@back_ttys) March 23, 2021

They did, though, which is why the Constitution clearly lays out the process by which new states may be added (Article IV, Sec. 3) and the Federalist Papers, in an entry written by the Constitution’s chief author, explains why it doesn’t apply to D.C. https://t.co/rofb9vp895 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) March 23, 2021

"lol" they specifically created a federal district not to be a state. https://t.co/Ed0WBU8QEE — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 23, 2021

They intended there to be other future states, and they created DC specifically not to be a state. Nice try. — just alan (@JustJustalan) March 23, 2021

He tries so hard, you know.

How can you be this dense? https://t.co/0QpPHIJVM4 — HouseRepEEE (D) (@EEElverhoy) March 23, 2021

When you think you have posted something clever, but have actually beclowned yourself. https://t.co/Xz0J5fnWXn — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) March 23, 2021

Appelbaum is not capable of embarrassment. — Jason Hamby (@IPAzRGR8) March 23, 2021

Clearly.

Congrats on sharing an incorrect take with the dumbest guy online. pic.twitter.com/rAfNXvKNX9 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) March 23, 2021

Oh yes. We should probably mention that Vox’s Aaron Rupar made the same point as Appelbaum just a few minutes earlier:

I don't think the Founding Fathers had any intentions regarding South Dakota either, and yet https://t.co/9F7ma6PbAu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2021

Aaron Rupar gets paid to understand things, and yet …

I bet he thought he was being clever when he typed this. https://t.co/E6csczCDGW — JerichoJosh (@JerichoJosh1) March 23, 2021

You know he did.

Check out The Federalist No. 43 and the U.S. Constitution’s Article I, Section 8, Clause 17. The Founding Fathers had pretty clear thoughts on the national capital, Aaron. https://t.co/ncGBJhkyhn — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 23, 2021

The Founders specifically wrote into the Constitution that D.C. shouldn't be a state, and would be legislated over by Congress. Several of the Founders, including Jefferson, specifically planned for unsettled territories to become future states. You are, once again, wrong. https://t.co/VjpPN7tiMP — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) March 23, 2021

Whoops!

The sad thing is that Rupar thinks this is both smart and witty, when it’s really just a Rupar. https://t.co/TBGJaVDk9E — Ty (@Ty_Atty) March 23, 2021

If there's some kind of support group for people who compulsively self-own, please send contact info to Aaron https://t.co/CoBJLLv3s3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 23, 2021

***

