Peter Beinart wears many hats.

As his Twitter bio will tell you, he’s a New York Times contributing opinion writer, Jewish Currents editor-at-large, CNN contributor, and CUNY J-school professor.

Conspicuously absent from his CV, though, is his moral depravity. Guess he figured he didn’t need to include something that should be so blatantly obvious to everyone:

Welp.

The day is still relatively young, but Beinart’s tweet is most definitely a powerful contender.

Trending

What’s less easy for most people to do is differentiate between Peter Beinart and the CCP.

Just fantastic, Peter.

We have no doubt Xi’ll be pleased.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Americaanti-Asian violenceCCPChinaconcentration campsmilitary budgetPeter BeinartpropagandaUighursXinjiang