CNN’s Don Lemon enjoys making a professional ass of himself on national television, but in his spare time, he apparently devotes his energy to amateur religious scholarship.

Emphasis on the “amateur” part:

Don Lemon: The ‘True Identity Of Jesus’ Was He ‘Looked More Like A Muslim Or Someone Who Was Dark’ https://t.co/xWlHEkBk5L pic.twitter.com/m9l7dzP7aD — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 17, 2021

More from the Daily Wire:

Lemon prefaced that remark by asserting, “We also have to start being realistic about God and the Bible, and if you are a person of faith in this country — and we know America is built on faith and religious freedom — then we have to, I think, a good way of starting, is to present the true identity of Jesus, and that is as a black or a brown person rather than someone who looks like a white hippie from Sweden or Norway, and I think we should start with a true depiction of what Jesus looked like, and put that in your home. Either a black Jesus or a brown Jesus, because we know Jesus looked more like a Muslim or someone who was dark rather than someone who was blond, a blond-looking carpenter.”

Whoa. Whoa. Did you guys know this? Did you guys know that Jesus didn’t look like the child of Dolph Lundgren and Fabio?

This is brand-new information. We had always assumed that Jesus, a Middle Eastern Jew, looked like a white hippie from Sweden or Norway. We never even considered that he might have looked like a lot of his fellow Middle Eastern Jews.

Why do people keep talking like this as if it were a controversial point? https://t.co/n5CXZufi9V — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) March 19, 2021

Because clowns like Don Lemon don't actually know any Christian conservatives and what they believe about them is actually a caricature. So they think saying stuff like this annoys Christian conservatives. Tweaks them. It's actually kinda funny. https://t.co/ca2K0HpNrt — RBe (@RBPundit) March 19, 2021

Don Lemon: "HAHA Jesus probably looked MUSLIM!!! TAKE THAT!" Christians: "Uh. We figured that out a while ago, bruh." — RBe (@RBPundit) March 19, 2021

He looked like a Jewish man of the region. — Mike Baio (@MikeBaio) March 17, 2021

Shocking, if true. — Mom Folding Laundry (@folding_laundry) March 18, 2021

We knew this already because we study the Bible! This all makes him late to a party where water is turns to wine! pic.twitter.com/TYE8xbcSna — Rowan Treadway (@RowanTreadway) March 17, 2021

This is what jesus looked like A white Muslim lady pic.twitter.com/Xh1JJvDw2R — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) March 19, 2021

I’m almost positive white people are not as bothered about Jesus’ skin color as the media thinks they are. Any logical, reasonable person knows Jesus was a darker skinned person. That’s just basic history and knowledge of where he lived and grew up. Y’all goofy — Mr5Centz (@DJNickelz92) March 17, 2021

As if it weren’t obnoxious and stupid enough that Don Lemon were insulting many Christians’ intelligence, he’s also insulting many people of other faiths.

Not all Muslims are Arab. What a racist thing to say. — Clay (@GhostStalker451) March 17, 2021

There are definitely white Muslims. Ever hear of Chechnya? — 👳🏽‍♂️ ن (@GypsySol77) March 17, 2021

Islam is a religion not a race—only a fool like Lemon would use a phrase like that to describe Jesus—a Jew . . . Amazing how such an ignorant person is allowed to spew on CNN—then again it is CNN . . . — Rick Small (@lupinerick) March 19, 2021

Dear @donlemon, while discussing healing racial wounds on @TheView, you inadvertently contributed to the erasure of Jewish identity. You told people to "present the true identity of Jesus, as a black or brown person.. more like a Muslim or someone who is dark."

Jesus was a Jew. pic.twitter.com/ovDZLtRSHE — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) March 17, 2021

Let’s just say that Don Lemon is lucky that God doesn’t judge people … otherwise, God might think Don Lemon is a complete idiot.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.