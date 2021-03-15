The Washington Post has found themselves in yet another embarrassing situation, what with having to issue a “correction” to a story that dominated the election season news cycle:

The Washington Post’s false narrative was picked up and amplified by multiple major MSM outlets. But in all likelihood, no one will have to answer for it.

Well, apparently some people out there don’t seem to think it’s worth holding WaPo accountable for their egregious journalistic malpractice.

For what it’s worth, Mary Katharine Ham disagrees, and for what it’s worth, she’s exactly right:

The story didn’t just need to be corrected; it needed to be retracted. If the Washington Post were serious about journalism, they’d retract it very, very publicly.

Of course, if the Washington Post were serious about journalism, they never would’ve published the story in the first place.

