We need to circle back to something, everyone.
⭕back is back! pic.twitter.com/lL3dIhU1Wp
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 15, 2021
It’s time to circle back to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki being every bit the lying spin machine that Donald Trump’s press secretaries were accused of being.
Check out how she fielded a question on the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis that they refuse to characterize as a “border crisis”:
Q: Does the president believe his administration has a handle on the situation at the border?
Psaki: "We certainly do…"
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 15, 2021
“We certainly do.”
Lmao what. https://t.co/xf6wmNxiLV
— Joshua Snyder (@Snyderator55) March 15, 2021
BahahahahahahHhahahahahahaa https://t.co/n97HOzEquc
— The Cocaína MI BONDS (@MrNukemCocaine) March 15, 2021
https://t.co/chOfNrZvPv pic.twitter.com/eXRW0r2eBd
— Erin Perrine (@ErinMPerrine) March 15, 2021
https://t.co/1XaXeOg3f2 pic.twitter.com/lHBny3cad0
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 15, 2021
You seem skeptical, Dr. Shanker.
As does CBS News digital White House reporter Kathryn Watson:
"They never saw the sun": Lawyers describe overcrowded conditions for children in Border Patrol custodyhttps://t.co/xPuOdJ9cbA
— Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 15, 2021
And there’s lots more where that came from, of course.
https://t.co/Qp9ia6PQLD pic.twitter.com/Vy5Uhs8F4E
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 15, 2021
Moments ago: https://t.co/jWxQBzGMk1 pic.twitter.com/dw83h4EYLv
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 15, 2021
What does it say about Joe Biden and his administration if they genuinely believe that they’ve got a handle on the situation?
— Soup_To_Nuts (@HosTastic) March 15, 2021
Let’s just say it doesn’t say anything good.
If they “have a handle on it” right now, that means they don’t care and have no intention of changing everything. Disgusting.
— Mark Harbison (@darthharbison) March 15, 2021
If this is what it looks like when the Biden administration is handling the situation, we shudder to think about what it looks like when it’s out of their control.
— BryFi (@BryFi1) March 15, 2021
https://t.co/ffEEE2QalR pic.twitter.com/4zjmmnJg7r
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) March 15, 2021