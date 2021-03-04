You may not know Andrew Rose Gregory by his name, but there’s a good chance you’re familiar with his work as a member of the Gregory Brothers, the folks behind the “Auto-Tune the News” videos that were super-popular like a decade ago.

Anyway, the group’s popularity may have declined, but Gregory is still very much around, noticing the biggest news out there.

Like … the way Donald Trump Jr. holds a copy of Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat in the Hat”:

Is … Donald Trump Jr. holding it weirdly?

Trending

Of all the things to criticize Donald Trump Jr. about, this is what Gregory is really focused on.

Clearly there’s no explanation for Donald Trump Jr.’s grip on the book other than “Donald Trump Jr. hates Hispanics” or “Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t want people to think he likes Hispanics.”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: . The Cat in the HatAndrew Rose GregoryAuto-tune the NewsbilingualDonald Trump Jr.Dr. SeusshispanicSpanishThe Gregory Brothers