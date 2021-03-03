As we told you yesterday, after calling Fox News’ coverage of the ratcheted-up efforts to cancel Dr. Suess “deeply irresponsible”:

This is deeply irresponsible. https://t.co/9HFeb92tbS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 2, 2021

People pointed out that yesterday also marked exactly one year since Acosta had smugly dismissed Donald Trump’s optimism that a COVID19 vaccine would hit the market in less than a year:

Source familiar with admin Coronavirus response said scientists and experts at Trump's meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders today were able to convince Trump that it will likely take year or longer for vaccine to hit market. “I think he's got it now," source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

After the meeting was over, experts again made clear to Trump he would have to wait at least a year for a vaccine, the source said. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) March 3, 2020

Well, last year, Jim Acosta also tweeted about another prediction from then-President Donald Trump concerning the COVID19 vaccine:

Trump claims at news conference there will be enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine for every American by April 2021. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 18, 2020

Fast-forward to yesterday:

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Tuesday that the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccines for all adult Americans by the end of May, two months earlier than anticipated https://t.co/gBf5QfWoEd — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 2, 2021

Donald Trump wasn’t right about everything, but it would appear that he was onto something when it came to COVID19 vaccine availability. Even if critics didn’t anticipate the vaccine as strongly as Trump did:

Now, despite the fact that Jim Acosta is nothing resembling an objective, professional journalist, we can be charitable and give him the benefit of the doubt and interpret his tweet as just reporting what Donald Trump said as opposed to being the usual smug Jim Acosta fare. But the two tweets @sunnyright highlights above are notable for their language with regard to COVID19 vaccine rollouts, depending on who’s currently in the White House.

I guess it depends on who was doing the anticipating https://t.co/V0TfSFCXU9 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 3, 2021

With Biden, it’s “expects.” With Trump, it was “claims.” “Claims” has a far more negative connotation here.

And it’s an intentional choice. Talk about “deeply irresponsible” journalism.

Claims vs expects. I like the phrasing. https://t.co/VeKJCOE2iN — “NOT” a Dr. Smittie™ GE.D (@smittie61984) March 3, 2021

Pretty slick, huh?