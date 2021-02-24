Last night, CNN’s Oliver Darcy was doing what he does best: watching Fox News. So, naturally, he was there for this shocking quote from Tucker Carlson:

"We spent all day trying to locate the famous QAnon, which in the end we learned is not even a website. If it's out there, we could not find it" — Tucker Carlson — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 24, 2021

Media Matters Deputy Rapid Response Director Andrew Lawrence just had to hear it for himself:

Tucker Carlson says he couldn't find any evidence that the Qanon conspiracy theory even exists, like theres nothing out there proving that it's a thing pic.twitter.com/tqeYm73pAb — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 24, 2021

Can you believe that? Tucker Carlson’s just out there saying that QAnon isn’t even a thing! What a tool, right?

Tucker could've just asked his colleagues… Fox's website has a QAnon explainer… https://t.co/0RytFtI6MR https://t.co/2ekpjQGVt2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 24, 2021

Great point, CNN’s Brian Stelter!

But enough about Oliver Darcy, Brian Stelter, and yourself, Andrew.

Watch the whole video you lying POS. https://t.co/MP8btSF0us — Kevin Anderson (@kevina1317) February 24, 2021

You really misunderstood that segment. Which, ironically, explains that segment. https://t.co/xJvkh26BKl — Matt Wright (@mattwr) February 24, 2021

Anyone else want to join in on this idiot’s tweet? 😂 What he doesn’t realize, Tucker is making fun of Stelter & Darcy, right under their own nose. They. Don’t. Get. It. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/VjpxvjY6Aj — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) February 24, 2021

Run the whole clip. Tucker was mocking you!! https://t.co/M5tqM0g2ch — steve hamrick (@hamricksteve) February 24, 2021

Darcy and Stelter are such hacks running with this totally bogus Media Matters framing. Watch the full clip and you can see he's not saying the conspiracy theory doesn't exist. He's mocking you clowns.https://t.co/Ihe7UTNAop pic.twitter.com/Ej6opOrUdu — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) February 24, 2021

Well, to be fair, clowns like Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter have zero self-awareness. Still, though, just because they don’t realize they’re the ones being mocked doesn’t mean they don’t absolutely deserve to be mocked — and deserve to get called out for their flaming hackery.

and @brianstelter still pushing this BS even when tagged with the clip. Hey @AaronBlake, congrats on pushing fake news off a single sentence from hack @oliverdarcy pic.twitter.com/aeQYrwTyah — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) February 24, 2021

Blake’s tweet is gone now. Maybe he, at least, has a modicum of shame.

Clearly Oliver Darcy and Brian Stelter have none.

CNN is out of their mindshttps://t.co/pRSlXwRpju — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 24, 2021

Out of their minds like foxes: