Today, Lindsey Boylan, a former staffer for Andrew Cuomo, posted a detailed account of her disturbing allegations of sexual harassment against the Luv Guv.

If the nursing home scandal wasn’t enough of a reason for Andrew Cuomo to resign, GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik thinks Lindsey Boylan’s allegations are:

Unsurprisingly, Stefanik’s critics are playing the “but Trump!” card:

Trending

And Andrew Cuomo is a hypocrite, himself (via @back_ttys):

We’re not going to sit here and pretend there haven’t been numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump. But we’re also not going to sit here and pretend that those allegations have any bearing on the ones against Andrew Cuomo.

Reminder:

Exactly.

Meanwhile:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew CuomoElise StefanikLindsey Boylanresignresignationsexual predationsexual predator