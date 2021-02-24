Today, Lindsey Boylan, a former staffer for Andrew Cuomo, posted a detailed account of her disturbing allegations of sexual harassment against the Luv Guv.

Today I am telling my story. I never planned to share the details of my experience working in the Cuomo administration, but I am doing so now in hopes that it may make it easier for others to speak their own truth. https://t.co/n1Lcc6Ac66 — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) February 24, 2021

If the nursing home scandal wasn’t enough of a reason for Andrew Cuomo to resign, GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik thinks Lindsey Boylan’s allegations are:

🚨🚨 My Statement Calling for the Resignation of Governor Cuomo 🚨🚨 https://t.co/gWvBm4rS31 pic.twitter.com/jZZEobvE92 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) February 24, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Stefanik’s critics are playing the “but Trump!” card:

is there a reason sexual harassment and assault only matter when they benefit you politically? back when similarly credible allegations were made against trump (and out of his own mouth) your response was “I’m supporting my party’s nominee” https://t.co/OvtCWpoRas — ♓️ bunnicula ♓️ (@konstantinlvn) February 24, 2021

You never said a word about Donald Trump and the 30 something women that accused him. Sit down — charles (@charlesw0781) February 24, 2021

Completely reasonable to call for Cuomo's resignation, but reeks of hypocrisy considering Stefanik is also a staunch ally of Donald Trump, a man that has been accused of sexual misconduct by 26 women.https://t.co/UH04wgCH9y https://t.co/7rteiewuqe — Keya Vakil (@keyavakil) February 24, 2021

It should be noted that Stefanik never called for any type of scrutiny of Trump despite sexual assault and harassment accusations against him from more than two dozen women https://t.co/xDltE69Y1d — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) February 24, 2021

Wait, are you trying to "cancel" Cuomo without due process? Outrageous! Will you be showing the same outrage to the charges women have leveled against Trump? Apply your standards equally! — Michela Byrne (@ByrneMichela) February 24, 2021

Wait a minute. So you want to draft a letter about Cuomo's "sexist behavior" but you openly elected a man into office who told people to grab women by their private areas? Really? — That Political Guy (@ThatPoliticalG1) February 24, 2021

While there may have been inappropriate behavior from @NYGovCuomo, if you are calling for his resignation, then why didn't you do the same for trump who was incredibly sexist? And this story waits until now to make an appearance? Something isn't right about it: Gop bias…. https://t.co/fG1Wai9emU — That Political Guy (@ThatPoliticalG1) February 24, 2021

Wasn't Trump in sex scandals and said, "Grab a Woman by the…" and Jan. 6th, ended in no conviction? — Loni (@LoniRoseN) February 24, 2021

You have zero credibility on such matters Q-fanik. Save it for Hannity. — TVanSoest (@travisabrooks) February 24, 2021

And Andrew Cuomo is a hypocrite, himself (via @back_ttys):

Today is a sad day for this country, and Judge Kavanaugh's confirmation will haunt us for as long as he is on the court. In New York, we will not waver and will not back down. To Dr. Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you. pic.twitter.com/XgafovY1p9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 6, 2018

We’re not going to sit here and pretend there haven’t been numerous allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump. But we’re also not going to sit here and pretend that those allegations have any bearing on the ones against Andrew Cuomo.

Reminder:

When Acela-corridor media wonders why all those rubes in the sticks seem to love Trump's act despite his vileness and incompetence, they should look at NY voters' attitudes toward Cuomo, which they helped create by mythologizing him as the political Strongman. — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 24, 2021

Exactly.

