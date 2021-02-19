Man, that story about Ted Cruz and his family abandoning their dog Snowflake for Cancun really blew up, didn’t it? Never mind that it wasn’t true. It’s been making its way around the internet and has made it all the way up to none other than Hillary Clinton.

And Hillary, as is her wont, is running with it:

Don't vote for anyone you wouldn't trust with your dog. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 19, 2021

Get it? Ted Cruz, like all Republicans, is bad and hates dogs.

Totally! Except not at all.

It's a little bit sad how she can't stop relitigating the 2008 primary. https://t.co/nEnZXUXSmi — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) February 19, 2021

You mean, because #ObamaAteADog? Get over it, Hillary. You lost.

Snort.

Seriously, though, this is so embarrassing, Hillary.

But since we’re here, we might as well have fun with it, too.

Uh-oh!

And what about Hillary Clinton? Talk about people you wouldn’t trust with your dog!

Geez.

Especially if your dog has information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton https://t.co/ZsRmseLPe6 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 19, 2021

Or with your FBI file. — Ibuprofen Hippo 🪓🌲🔪🐋 (@JimJamitis) February 19, 2021

Definitely.

Stay away from our dogs, Hillary. Just … stay away.

Correct- I didn't vote for you. https://t.co/n5MqHOXQze — Ouaquaga on Chenango (@JnxOuaquaga) February 19, 2021

If taken at face value, this is a strong argument for not voting, since you shouldn’t trust your dog with basically anyone except trusted friends & family — certainly not random politicians. https://t.co/VGtQJgjNXe — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 19, 2021

Guess I’m writing in my in laws from now on https://t.co/StSJp2jmEv — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) February 19, 2021

I don't trust anyone with my dog, so this makes sense. https://t.co/W2WjW5T52Q — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 19, 2021