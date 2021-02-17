Is it any wonder that Symone D. Sanders can’t answer a simple question about reopening schools when her boss can’t do it, either?

Check out what happens when Kamala Harris is asked about the issue:

.@VP Harris stammers incoherently when confronted w/ the Biden Admin’s shifting standards on school openings pic.twitter.com/RhG5qqMuOe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021

Let Kamala Harris be clear … as mud.

Watch Harris’ entire trainwreck-of-an-exchange on schools. She basically admits they have no plan whatsoever, aside from overruling the CDC on teacher vaccines. Her new goal: “open as many as possible” Props to @SavannahGuthrie for not letting her boilerplate her way out. pic.twitter.com/0ecW0NunGe — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris, ladies and gentlemen.

We feel like we need a translator or something.

Good lord. Whomever signed her up and failed to prepare her for this should be fired. https://t.co/Bkj5EMq80Y — Paul (@MolsonKicksButt) February 17, 2021

So basically she said nothing except reiterating the fact that kids need to be in school. She didn’t clarify when, or if there’s even a plan. She just smiles and says you know savannah, it’s about the kids. Lib talking point, lib talking point, lib talking point. Never an answer https://t.co/Xl6WUSRRkx — doc (@ifixspinz) February 17, 2021

Our goal is to have a goal that is consistent with our goals and should never conflict with our goals so we can achieve our goals — FWO lives (@ldunn723) February 17, 2021

Also known as:

Word salad — Tomchan (@tcm08011) February 17, 2021

Tastes like bullsh*t to us.

It's hard to defend an incoherent policy. https://t.co/ScfpwgY2xO — Will Truman (@trumwill) February 17, 2021

Guys, just admit you’re not following the science https://t.co/JvjWPzMHAr — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 17, 2021