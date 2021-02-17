If you were watching Joe Biden’s CNN town hall last night, you probably noticed all the times that Joe Biden said he was sorry.

What? You didn’t? Weird! That was pretty much Brian Stelter’s whole takeaway:

Clearly Brian was watching this thing like a hawk.

So sweet!

Or maybe there’s a more likely explanation for Biden’s contrition:

See, now that sounds right.

And maybe Biden was also apologizing for lying through his teeth. At least he should’ve apologized for that … but he won’t as long as journalists like Brian Stelter are willing to carry his water.

Where’s your apology, Brian? Or are you too busy?

