The COVID19 death toll counters may not be as prominently displayed on news networks as they were during the Trump administration, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t still dying every day.

And Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, has certainly been paying attention:

Since Joe Biden took office, 79,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. Think about that. That is 26.5 9/11s, or 6 world trade centers coming down every single day of Joe Biden's presidency. This is shameful. We cannot look away. pic.twitter.com/5tLcAVMmJC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2021

But Miller’s keeping tabs on the numbers really bothers Vox’s Aaron Rupar, who apparently thinks that what Miller is doing is rooted in petty nastiness:

this is really gross stuff pic.twitter.com/jN2cD3jAgV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 16, 2021

lmao gross stuff indeed pic.twitter.com/AKREZIaZyn — Watchdog (@LibWatchdog) February 16, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, Aaron Rupar pic.twitter.com/dGQiyyubHk — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2021

LOL who are you kidding? You're a click dopamine addict, Aaron. Those tweets are the only thing in your life that gives you joy. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 16, 2021

WWE RKO out of nowhere https://t.co/OrIYbAx6Z3 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 16, 2021

only one of us is getting our jollies over thousands of people dying each day, Stephen https://t.co/r0KeQsFygN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 16, 2021

Aarons posting their L’s — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 16, 2021

Before Biden took office vs. After Biden took office pic.twitter.com/z5csjrduIV — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 16, 2021

Also, just another day where this clown totally misses a joke. — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 16, 2021

Aaron is just so bad at this. And he looks even worse when you compare him to Miller, who’s very, very good at this.

No one is getting jollies Aaron. It's sad that our president is playing Mario Kart while 79,000 Larry Kings have died since he took office. It's sad that you as a journalist do not care about this. We cannot look away. Really shameful stuff, Aaron. https://t.co/90GuhgzA7w — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2021

"Wow these rules I made really suck." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 16, 2021

Go back to the sandbox, Aaron. You’ll never be ready to play with the big kids.