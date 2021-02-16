The COVID19 death toll counters may not be as prominently displayed on news networks as they were during the Trump administration, but that doesn’t mean that people aren’t still dying every day.

And Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, has certainly been paying attention:

But Miller’s keeping tabs on the numbers really bothers Vox’s Aaron Rupar, who apparently thinks that what Miller is doing is rooted in petty nastiness:

Just really gross stuff. Isn’t it gross?

So, so gross.

Seriously, Aaron:

Oooooof.

Poor Aaron doesn’t quite know what to do with himself.

So he might as well just keep digging:

Amazing.

You love to see it.

Aaron is just so bad at this. And he looks even worse when you compare him to Miller, who’s very, very good at this.

Go back to the sandbox, Aaron. You’ll never be ready to play with the big kids.

