Don’t you dare compare the January 6 riots at the Capitol to what Antifa and Black Lives Matter did for months (and are still doing) in cities around the country.

They’re not even remotely the same thing, says MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough:

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough says that local businesses being vandalized in antifa/BLM riots over the summer is not equatable to the Capitol building: "No, jackass… I'm not going to confuse a taco stand with the United States Capitol." pic.twitter.com/Za4X1uGuL9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2021

Was Scott Carpenter’s furniture store which was burned down during the riot in Kenosha just a taco stand @JoeNBC?pic.twitter.com/s9FxtD9Fmh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 16, 2021

Taco stand, furniture store … all that matters is that Joe Scarborough doesn’t give a damn if it’s not happening where he works.

Pretty condescending but definitely on brand — John Michael Kane (@thejmkane) February 16, 2021

Protect my sanctuary, but yours can burn. https://t.co/mrDMsRJ8Ub — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) February 16, 2021

1) when will all the businesses that were looted and burned to the ground be made whole? 2) chicago blm leader said looting is reparations 3) 1619 lady said property destruction is not violence elites do not care about you https://t.co/GcbfKKwXJ8 — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) February 16, 2021

In fact, one could take it a step further:

These people hate you. — Sorta something (@James_Hiler) February 16, 2021

If they hated you, what would they be doing differently?

For what it’s worth, though:

A taco stand provides more benefit to americans than congress https://t.co/Q7lU54mcph — Turducken James (@jmshrtfrd) February 16, 2021

Truth.