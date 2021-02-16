Let’s be clear: arts and culture in America have taken some significant hits as a result of COVID19 shutdowns.

But let’s also be clear about something else: when we’re talking about “arts and culture,” our definition differs quite a bit from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s:

The whole world is a stage, so we’re bringing live performances BACK to New York City! Our streets will be filled with music, performances, and dance thanks to our #OpenCulture program. Applications open March 1: https://t.co/lp0DfJiK7X pic.twitter.com/ioD1kRQnx6 — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) February 15, 2021

“The essence of New York City”pic.twitter.com/S3tfVTYODX — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 16, 2021

Has anyone missed … whatever the hell that is?

The best part is he's sitting there watching them — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 16, 2021

Do you think he’s watching them because he enjoys it? Or is he watching them because they were the only ones willing to make asses of themselves for him?

Honestly, it doesn’t really make a difference. In both cases, Bill de Blasio just looks ridiculous.

Ah yes. We all know what really makes New York actually New York… Interpretive dance. So important that we focus time, money and energy to get it back out there. — Chris (@ccarr1025) February 15, 2021

Almost as annoying as the mayor. — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 16, 2021

God, you suck — CanLen 🕙 (@CandiceLen) February 16, 2021