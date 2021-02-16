Let’s be clear: arts and culture in America have taken some significant hits as a result of COVID19 shutdowns.

But let’s also be clear about something else: when we’re talking about “arts and culture,” our definition differs quite a bit from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s:

Trending

Has anyone missed … whatever the hell that is?

Do you think he’s watching them because he enjoys it? Or is he watching them because they were the only ones willing to make asses of themselves for him?

Honestly, it doesn’t really make a difference. In both cases, Bill de Blasio just looks ridiculous.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2021ArtsBill De BlasiocoronavirusCOVIDCOVID19cultureinterpretive danceNew Yorkperformancerecovery