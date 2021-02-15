It’s becoming all too clear how shutting down schools in the name of stopping the spread of COVID19 will have done long-term damage to many students.

That’s why it’s more important than ever for the media to make excuses for the people responsible for putting those students in this position. Good thing they’re always up for it!

Lauren Peikoff, MSNBC executive producer for Stephanie Ruhle, tweeted this last night:

.@VinGuptaMD: What I hear from teachers across the country is fear and anxiety… why aren't we prioritized here?… We need to lower the temperature and prioritize them for vaccines. @AliciaMenendez — Lauren Peikoff (@laurenpeikoff) February 15, 2021

Have teachers not been prioritized for vaccines?

Fairfax County prioritized vaccinating teachers. The result? Their union still wouldn’t commit to opening in the fall. THE FALL https://t.co/9RZj21U0zq — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) February 15, 2021

Because teachers’ unions have been absolutely awful during the COVID19 pandemic.

But NBC News political correspondent Ali Vitali is doing her damnedest to convince us that they’re the victims, even in the face of stone-cold reality:

I think about this story from July all the time. Teachers – 76% of which are women – telling me they wondered if they should draft their wills before going back into the classroom and how torn they were between love of teaching & staying healthy. https://t.co/x8xB45O2qE https://t.co/CwRfhsA08S — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) February 15, 2021

Of course you think about that story, Ali. Because you’re a hack.

It was as stupid then as it is now. — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) February 15, 2021

One could argue that it’s even stupider now.

I think about the vapid self-involvement of people in a profession who would squeal like stuck pigs if grocery store workers and others like them simply stopped working. https://t.co/3fvdET2ndR — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) February 15, 2021

Now do Doctors, Grocery Workers, and Truckers. https://t.co/4eWcfMF7Ca — Anti Viral A 😉 (@TheycallmejustA) February 15, 2021

Walmart employees have been working everyday of this pandemic. Food services employees too. Grocery. Medical. Postal. Amazon. Transit. Police/Fire/EMS. Daycare workers, etc. All doing their jobs without the dramatics. Get your ass to class. https://t.co/pUB3uvd3aq — DarthMuffin (@kilomikealpha77) February 15, 2021

Is there a reason teachers are acting like they are uniquely in danger. People who work at grocery stores haven't been all melodramatic about this. https://t.co/x9EpuDs2k0 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) February 15, 2021

I must have forgotten to draft a will despite seeing covid patients face-to-face from inches away this whole time. https://t.co/yL6nHkLXVi — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) February 15, 2021

Teachers are being asked to step into a classroom, masked, to teach to students, masked, six feet away, for a virus they have a high 90some percent survival rate, with few or no recorded cases of student-to-teacher transmission. It’s not giving CPR to Ebola patients. https://t.co/JKDLOYn5kz — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 15, 2021

Our district had been in person since September and have had ONE transmission in school at the high school daycare center. Not even a classroom. This is just insane. https://t.co/TrRaD7mh2O — Maggie's Kid (@Maggies_Kid) February 15, 2021

GP 1. The sex of teachers is irrelevant. 2. If you're over, say, 30 or have a kid, you should have a will anyway. 3. Science supports (and has for months) fully reopening in person learning. 4. When you don't have science, you play sob stories and wild conjecture. https://t.co/7OOMX3OueJ — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) February 15, 2021

Teachers’ unions aren’t victims; they’re the victimizers.

This is what passes for science on @NBCNews? Fear is not science. https://t.co/0hFyhk3gNh — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 15, 2021

I think about that story all the time too and how that kind of emotional manipulation led to a lost school year for kids. https://t.co/7gzH4HsgZj — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 15, 2021

There are good teachers in this country. Hardworking, caring teachers who want to do their jobs.

Teachers’ unions have done them a great disservice — and failed the families they’re supposed to be dedicated to.

***

Related:

Jim Geraghty’s thread on Harvard Med School prof and Mass. General chief of infectious diseases’ COVID19 advice for schools takes quite a turn

NYT shines an important spotlight on how Republicans are weaponizing COVID19 school closures against a struggling Joe Biden