Happy days are here again! At least for journalists.

President Joe Biden doesn’t waste the American people’s time by playing golf like Donald Trump (or Barack Obama, for that matter). No, he prefers the more physically and mentally demanding “Mario Kart.”

And the Associated Press is here for it:

Joe Biden’s got game! We’re gonna be OK.

The media are certainly, at long last, back to normal. The media certainly feel safe. They can relax now and go back to phoning it in from vacay.

What can they say? It’s just so warm and cozy there.

They’ll go blind if they keep doing that!

Then again, maybe they already have.

