Happy days are here again! At least for journalists.

President Joe Biden doesn’t waste the American people’s time by playing golf like Donald Trump (or Barack Obama, for that matter). No, he prefers the more physically and mentally demanding “Mario Kart.”

And the Associated Press is here for it:

Joe Biden’s got game! We’re gonna be OK.

It is SO good to have a real president on Presidents’ Day. https://t.co/i6ufneqkPn — catintheHague (@catintheHague) February 15, 2021

Although the world may not be normal now, it's comforting to know that the presidency is, at long last, back to normal. It gives me a certain feeling of safety right now, in an unsafe world. https://t.co/XYqEuwb7Oo — kentuckywoman2 (@kentuckywoman_2) February 15, 2021

The media are certainly, at long last, back to normal. The media certainly feel safe. They can relax now and go back to phoning it in from vacay.

Whoa, AP — easy on the hard-hitting journalism there. Let the poor old guy settle in a while before you hold him under the microscope. https://t.co/mVGVv4dfTY — Brian Donohue (@dailyrev) February 15, 2021

Dogs already in the lap. Embarrassing. https://t.co/ESkisDnGLm — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 15, 2021

What can they say? It’s just so warm and cozy there.

They're pulling their Toobin againhttps://t.co/DTkeeh8EeE — 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) February 15, 2021

They’ll go blind if they keep doing that!

Then again, maybe they already have.