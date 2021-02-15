Happy days are here again! At least for journalists.
President Joe Biden doesn’t waste the American people’s time by playing golf like Donald Trump (or Barack Obama, for that matter). No, he prefers the more physically and mentally demanding “Mario Kart.”
And the Associated Press is here for it:
— David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 15, 2021
Joe Biden’s got game! We’re gonna be OK.
It is SO good to have a real president on Presidents’ Day. https://t.co/i6ufneqkPn
— catintheHague (@catintheHague) February 15, 2021
Although the world may not be normal now, it's comforting to know that the presidency is, at long last, back to normal. It gives me a certain feeling of safety right now, in an unsafe world. https://t.co/XYqEuwb7Oo
— kentuckywoman2 (@kentuckywoman_2) February 15, 2021
The media are certainly, at long last, back to normal. The media certainly feel safe. They can relax now and go back to phoning it in from vacay.
So much journalism!!https://t.co/doO8nPCNgQ
— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) February 15, 2021
Whoa, AP — easy on the hard-hitting journalism there. Let the poor old guy settle in a while before you hold him under the microscope. https://t.co/mVGVv4dfTY
— Brian Donohue (@dailyrev) February 15, 2021
Dogs already in the lap. Embarrassing. https://t.co/ESkisDnGLm
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) February 15, 2021
What can they say? It’s just so warm and cozy there.
They're pulling their Toobin againhttps://t.co/DTkeeh8EeE
— 𝐃𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐫 (@dgoldwas) February 15, 2021
They’ll go blind if they keep doing that!
Then again, maybe they already have.
Thousands of people died while President Biden relaxed at Camp David this weekend!!!!
(Am I doing this right??)https://t.co/wfElpsqA0N
— Kevin – Classical Liberal 🙂 (@gov_fails) February 15, 2021