Surely the Lincoln Project crossed a line when they tweeted out a private DM conversation between journalist Amanda Becker and former member Jennifer Horn, right? Surely Twitter would take action against them for so brazenly violating the rules, right?
Twitter spox tells me that the Lincoln Project tweet thread containing DM's from @NHJennifer's account (which she says were obtained without consent) do NOT violate Twitter rules
I'm also told by Twitter that the tweets are NOT a violation of their hacked materials policy https://t.co/667wnn4TaM
Well, fancy that.
It’s not against twitter rules to break into someone else’s account without their consent and publish their private messages…?
Fun new standard!
Twitter is a clownshow https://t.co/rlMeCyyAY7
Lmaoooo https://t.co/URGq0oKs2e
But Project Veritas was banned for what exactly????????????? https://t.co/osYwIGfMpA
Twitter yesterday suspended the Veritas account for the exact same "posting private information." https://t.co/dmXFbKvZl5
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 12, 2021
Some private information is more equal than others?
Twitter’s demonstrated plenty of times that they’re running a biased operation. But this may be one of the most egregious examples yet.
So posting private DMs without consent and targeted harassment is okay to @jack so long as you're anti-Trump. Got it. https://t.co/1dT0GW1SJC
Twitter rules are just pure Calvinball. https://t.co/vz0PWJrSSB
Why have a “hacked materials policy” if posting hacked DMs *isn’t* a violation? You have the victim saying publicly she didn’t consent for them to be shared.
Was that policy really just to kill the Hunter Biden story? https://t.co/SQAvoNKUxr
Inquiring minds wanna know.