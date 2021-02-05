We wanted to believe that Jake Tapper was different. We really and truly did.

But he’s made it abundantly clear that he’s just like every other partisan media hack out there: self-righteous and shameless.

Case in point:

That MAGA-allied officials and media are now attempting to pretend the Jan 6 MAGA terrorist attack wasn’t a big deal, that those who were scared aren’t being sincere (or any other whitewashing), was not only predictable it was predicted. Liars lie. It’s what they do. https://t.co/uJ2sMIULLG — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 4, 2021

“It’s what they do.”

You certainly do. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 5, 2021

We’re trying to think of who Jake could be referring to when he says “MAGA-allied officials and media.” Who could he be talking about? He couldn’t possibly mean … no. He’d never stoop that low, would he?

Some people think he would:

Nice of you to subtweet Nancy Mace there, Jake. You should just decide whether she’s someone you like and suck up to or a footsoldier for terrorists https://t.co/iGLiBbz0Fu pic.twitter.com/DGiFvJSpns — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 5, 2021

Well, Nancy Mace did spend most of yesterday being falsely accused of downplaying the Capitol riots and falsely accused of sliming AOC … so maybe he is talking about Nancy Mace after all.

The person Jake is subtweeting here like a catty Mean Girl is an actual rape survivor, Nancy Mace. There is no better example of what Jeff Zucker did to supposedly serious news people than turning Jake Tapper into a tabloid grade Keith Olbermann. And he went along with it $$$ https://t.co/e59A8MkTLQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2021

Of course he went along with it.

Amazing how Jake Tapper has spent weeks sucking up to Nancy Mace and yet, is now subtweeting her like a middle school Mean Girl. He either likes or implies she's a willing member of a terrorist organization known as the GOP. These are just from a quick search on my phone. pic.twitter.com/waTB3BrIQL — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 5, 2021

Being an objective, professional journalist is very unpopular these days, not to mention thoroughly exhausting.

Object lesson. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 5, 2021

Mace is a moderate who wanted to censure Trump. She just had the gall to stick to facts. When Republicans get treated this way what’s their incentive to cooperate with Democrats? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 5, 2021

See, now that journalist is asking a great question. Jake Tapper could learn from him.

Speaking of trying to pretend it wasn’t a big deal… pic.twitter.com/yTri2M73WB — Jack Daley (@jackdaleydc) February 5, 2021

Peak Real News, Mr. President.

This is also pretty great as @jaketapper tweeted 9 times about one single house member today, and zero times over Covid deaths under Joe Biden. He retweets a guy who said he would grab his musket over a Trump loss. pic.twitter.com/FoHhAXeRy9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2021

Because priorities.

