We wanted to believe that Jake Tapper was different. We really and truly did.
But he’s made it abundantly clear that he’s just like every other partisan media hack out there: self-righteous and shameless.
Case in point:
That MAGA-allied officials and media are now attempting to pretend the Jan 6 MAGA terrorist attack wasn’t a big deal, that those who were scared aren’t being sincere (or any other whitewashing), was not only predictable it was predicted. Liars lie. It’s what they do. https://t.co/uJ2sMIULLG
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 4, 2021
“It’s what they do.”
You certainly do.
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 5, 2021
We’re trying to think of who Jake could be referring to when he says “MAGA-allied officials and media.” Who could he be talking about? He couldn’t possibly mean … no. He’d never stoop that low, would he?
Some people think he would:
Nice of you to subtweet Nancy Mace there, Jake. You should just decide whether she’s someone you like and suck up to or a footsoldier for terrorists https://t.co/iGLiBbz0Fu pic.twitter.com/DGiFvJSpns
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 5, 2021
Well, Nancy Mace did spend most of yesterday being falsely accused of downplaying the Capitol riots and falsely accused of sliming AOC … so maybe he is talking about Nancy Mace after all.
The person Jake is subtweeting here like a catty Mean Girl is an actual rape survivor, Nancy Mace.
There is no better example of what Jeff Zucker did to supposedly serious news people than turning Jake Tapper into a tabloid grade Keith Olbermann. And he went along with it $$$ https://t.co/e59A8MkTLQ
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2021
Of course he went along with it.
Amazing how Jake Tapper has spent weeks sucking up to Nancy Mace and yet, is now subtweeting her like a middle school Mean Girl. He either likes or implies she's a willing member of a terrorist organization known as the GOP.
These are just from a quick search on my phone. pic.twitter.com/waTB3BrIQL
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 5, 2021
Being an objective, professional journalist is very unpopular these days, not to mention thoroughly exhausting.
Object lesson.
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 5, 2021
Mace is a moderate who wanted to censure Trump. She just had the gall to stick to facts. When Republicans get treated this way what’s their incentive to cooperate with Democrats?
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) February 5, 2021
See, now that journalist is asking a great question. Jake Tapper could learn from him.
Speaking of trying to pretend it wasn’t a big deal… pic.twitter.com/yTri2M73WB
— Jack Daley (@jackdaleydc) February 5, 2021
Peak Real News, Mr. President.
This is also pretty great as @jaketapper tweeted 9 times about one single house member today, and zero times over Covid deaths under Joe Biden.
He retweets a guy who said he would grab his musket over a Trump loss. pic.twitter.com/FoHhAXeRy9
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2021
Because priorities.
What a pr*ck https://t.co/r29DzpaoPy
— LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸😘 (@FallerForIt) February 5, 2021
***
Related:
CNN’s star fact-checker Daniel Dale’s fact-check of GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s ‘false ‘FACT CHECK” of AOC turns out to be … false