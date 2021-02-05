It should go without saying at this point that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is not someone Republicans should want speaking for the party. She’s a conspiracy theorist with a history of bigotry, including anti-Semitism.

That said, though, it should also go without saying that the liberals rejoicing over her getting booted from House committees aren’t seeing the big picture. And it should go without saying that CNN’s John Harwood is one of those liberals.

As many conservatives — including those who have denounced Greene — have pointed out, Democrats may have opened a Pandora’s Box. But Harwood thinks their concerns are effectively without merit:

the problem w/Republican warnings that Democrats will one day get the MTG treatment is that no Democrat in Congress is remotely comparable to MTG — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 4, 2021

Really? Marjorie Taylor Greene has no Democratic counterparts who have pushed conspiracy theories and espoused bigotry? No Democratic counterparts who have advocated for violence?

Ilhan Omar — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) February 5, 2021

I don’t know how he can make these claims when tweets like this are so easy to find. Absolutely repulsive. pic.twitter.com/yG3RWrNuRY — francesca (@fran_mac75) February 5, 2021

Correct. The antisemites on the Democrat side are far more evil, vicious and deliberate. https://t.co/92UdqFyl1q — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) February 5, 2021

We know that Harwood is a glorified Democratic Party stenographer, but does he really think he can just say stuff like this and not get called out?

This is laughable. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) February 5, 2021

Laughable, and incredibly ignorant:

The argumentative nature of this tweet aside, it's also entirely irrelevant whether some democrat is "comparable" to her or not. The point of a slippery slope is that IT'S A SLOPE. https://t.co/8G6EvSY7U4 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 5, 2021

Bingo.

But count on self-righteous liberal blowhards like John Harwood to never learn from past mistakes.

From the makers of 'Obama's only scandal was the tan suit!' https://t.co/UdzD0tseWw — Beorn (@Beorn2000) February 5, 2021

When this inevitably blows up in Democrats’ faces, John Harwood can’t say we didn’t warn him first.