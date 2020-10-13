Dianne Feinstein is nothing if not incredibly irritating. So it’s no surprise that she’d find a particularly irritating way to push her pro-abortion agenda while questioning Amy Coney Barrett.
Watch:
Feinstein just went from complementing ACB's large family to immediately attacking her for her stance on abortion.
You can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/H7t9fNOMX1
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 13, 2020
You’ve successfully managed a work-life balance with a large family, and you’re a great mom to a lot of kids, which is great. Now let’s talk about how that colors your views on killing unborn kids.
Sickening
— GeorgiaMAGAGirl 🍑🇺🇸 (@MagaGeorgia) October 13, 2020
Lmfao. This is who they are
— Brenden (@BrendenD77) October 13, 2020
Dianne Feinstein just can’t help herself.
Lol Feinstein asks to meet ACBs kids before arguing for abortion is wild.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2020
Fortunately, Amy Coney Barrett has already demonstrated over and over again that she won’t play this game.
ACB is much sharper and is NOT being baited by Feinstein.
— L. Schneerer 🇺🇸 (@LSchneerer) October 13, 2020