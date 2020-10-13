Man. Amy Coney Barrett literally can’t do anything right. At least in progressives’ eyes.

Since they can’t attack her on substance, they’ve been going after her appearance, namely what she’s wearing.

Is Judge Amy Coney Barrett dressed appropriately for everyone today? — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 13, 2020

We can’t wait to find out what all the lefty blue-checks think!

But if ACB dons a mask at any point today, MSNBC analyst and Peacock host Zerlina Maxwell will have no choice but to remind us that ACB is a living “Handmaid’s Tale”:

Sorry but this has been on my mind all day. Carry on. pic.twitter.com/p1VmbdYoBx — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) October 13, 2020

OK.

I was trying not to think of that. 😥 — Linda 💛💛 (@shewonpopvote2) October 13, 2020

Maybe you should’ve tried a little harder.

First of all, Amy Coney Barrett is the only one wearing her COVID19 mask correctly. The handmaids have got it all wrong.

But more importantly than that, Zerlina Maxwell is an intellectually dishonest moron.

Wearing masks is bad now https://t.co/Yr9uXYXIdA — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) October 13, 2020

Not wearing a mask: BAD

Wearing a mask: BAD — Sean Medlock (@Sean_Medlock) October 13, 2020

I can’t keep up. Is wearing a mask properly good or bad? https://t.co/HocPYuRvJ6 pic.twitter.com/UCJfXfweno — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) October 13, 2020

Like we said: Amy Coney Barrett literally can’t do anything right.

Sorry, but this is effort at commentary/humor (?) gross on a number of levels. https://t.co/lvzaMrn0zo — Lance Salyers (@lancesalyers) October 13, 2020

ive always thought the “empowered women empower women” schtick was nonsense and liberal feminists keep proving me correct https://t.co/1xWxz9AjEu — kaitlin, the dogma lives loudly within me (@thefactualprep) October 13, 2020

And the fact that this stuff is the best ammo they’ve got against Amy Coney Barrett suggests that their arsenal is all but empty.