PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor is nothing if not a consummate professional when it comes to journalism.

We kid, of course. She’s a hack.

And when the confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett got underway, Yamiche hit the ground running:

Senator Lindsey Graham just quoted the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg saying, “A president serves four years not three.” But Ginsburg said just before her death: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) October 12, 2020

Wow. Well, when you put it that way, Yamiche … it’s still of absolutely zero consequence. Or relevance, for that matter.

And your point is…what exactly? — Stupid Bastard (@ericinva) October 12, 2020

The point is Democrats are picking and choosing what Ginsburg wishes they want to follow based on their political ambitions of the moment. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 12, 2020

Yep:

Last time we checked, there was nothing in the Constitution about respecting Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s alleged wishes. But Yamiche Alcindor is determined to rush into this burning building at breakneck speed.

One of these things is legal and based in the constitution. One is not. https://t.co/KAzLLfEXKv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 12, 2020

Only one of these statements holds any real world weight. https://t.co/mwLdxvNS3O — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 12, 2020

One of these is a statement about what’s in the constitution and the other is a wish. https://t.co/GTkdEUC70W — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) October 12, 2020

The former is a statement of the law, the latter a personal wish. We are a nation guided by law, which RBG herself understood. https://t.co/9mQLlruAVq — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) October 12, 2020

We're a nation that runs on laws not wishes…. https://t.co/U8SUXGSAlk — Jeff Ellington 🤠🐴🌵🌮 (@Jeff__Ellington) October 12, 2020

One quote is based in law; the other is based in personal preference. Yamiche knows this; she’s just dishonest. https://t.co/LMG8EQDhWr — Joseph Campbell (@jcampbell46549) October 12, 2020

well, one is an on-the-record statement and the other is something reported by nina totenberg. giving the same weight to both statements is a fun game! this is some really good reporting. https://t.co/YwYwbzJgCl — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 12, 2020

I'm looking in the Constitution or U.S. Code of federal legislation and I do not see a "respect a partisan's dying wish" clause or bill. Maybe I'm missing something, or maybe this tweet is comical pig-ignorance. https://t.co/VD1F5qEJrI — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) October 12, 2020

You’re not missing anything; her tweet is just that stupid.

If you can't tell the difference between a wish and a statement of fact, why do you claim to be a reporter? https://t.co/1oWqg1DRT7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 12, 2020

Because there are some people out there who are dumb enough to believe her.