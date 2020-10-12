Kamala Harris is a very busy woman, what with having to run for president vice president. And now on top of that, she’s got to deal with the confirmation hearings for SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

It’s just not fair, and she wants every American to know how unfair that is. To them, not to her:

To everyone who is barely hanging onto their homes, who has lost a loved one to COVID-19, who has no way to pay the bills: know that instead of voting to provide relief you desperately need, Senate Republicans today are choosing to hold a hearing to confirm a judge. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) October 12, 2020

Those damn Republicans are always screwing things up.

Excellent points! — Tammy Bialik (@tammybialik) October 12, 2020

Are they, though? Because from where we’re sitting, it’s Democrats who have been actively thwarting COVID19 relief efforts at every turn.

Tell the truth! You democrats in Congress can’t come up with a bill with out all the BS in it! https://t.co/XHC3WGnAiL — Christine (@onebusybeemom) October 12, 2020

Pay no attention to the fact that it's Democrats constantly complicating matters intentionally to slow it down. Repubs bad. https://t.co/1nEQO9ZeQi — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 12, 2020

Senate Republicans are holding a hearing to confirm a judge because they’re following the rules. Kamala Harris needs to get down off her high horse and do hers.

***

Update:

Looks like this is going to be a thing today: