Democrats have been tripping all over themselves to paint the process to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as “illegitimate” and “unconstitutional” and whatnot.

We’re used to Dems tripping all over themselves, honestly, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still enjoy it when it happens.

Grabien’s Tom Elliott has put together a fun little supercut featuring Democrats arguing in favor of confirming the president’s SCOTUS nominee in an election year:

Trending

Wonder what changed.

Ah! That must’ve been it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: advise and consentAmy KlobucharBarack ObamaChuck SchumerConstitutionconstitutionalDick BlumenthalDick DurbinHillary ClintonJoe BidenMerrick GarlandPatrick LeahyRichard BlumenthalSenateunconstitutional