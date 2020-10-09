Yesterday, Donald Trump posted a video message on his Twitter account:

TO MY FAVORITE PEOPLE IN THE WORLD! pic.twitter.com/38DbQtUxEu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

And that go some people to thinking — about how they could undermine it.

They frequently like to cite The Science™ when they want to push back against something he says, and they could’ve opted to go that route in this case with his comments about a COVID19 cure.

But they didn’t go that route. They went this one instead:

Gotta be a green screen, you guys.

lmaooo “BlueAnon." — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 8, 2020

Would he say the foliage is moving back and to the left? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2020

the Zapruder boys have logged on. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 8, 2020

Nice.

Well anyway, you’ll no doubt be shocked to learn that Donald Trump was apparently not, in fact, standing in front of a green screen:

No, That Trump Video Isn’t Green Screened https://t.co/1p0JLliYoR via @katienotopoulos — Mat Honan (@mat) October 8, 2020

The New York Times must’ve been pretty shocked, too. So shocked that they forgot to add an editor’s note or correction when they deleted speculation about the “digital backdrop” from Maggie Haberman and Katie Thomas’ story:

The New York Times published this bizarre and embarrassing conspiratorial claim that Trump was standing in front of a "digital backdrop" in a front page story this morning, then scrubbed it without noting any correction. pic.twitter.com/IXaX8KqXlU — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) October 9, 2020

How do you like that? So uncharacteristic of the New York Times, what with all their journalistic integrity.

How did I miss this yesterday? Amazing. https://t.co/Ct7N9lID92 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) October 9, 2020

Our betters have theories. About conspiracies. https://t.co/o3sK7M3nhN — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 9, 2020

#BlueAnon gets its many conspiracy theories on the front page. https://t.co/x7XV94xXlg — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 9, 2020

Let me know when QAnon is getting crackpot stories published on the front page of the New York Times https://t.co/FWSDyLo4YX — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 9, 2020

Jon Karl and others just can’t figure out why Biden doesn’t feel the need to answer the court-packing question. Anyway, here’s the front page of the NYT. https://t.co/58Q6TlFbDD — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 9, 2020

Stealth edits are the norm now. https://t.co/g0LC7Uz47B — Holden (@Holden114) October 9, 2020