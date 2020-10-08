Billy Crystal seems like a pretty likable guy.

So what the hell is he doing with someone like Bill Kristol?

This. He’s doing this:

NEW: When Bill met Billy!

It was a pleasure to join the (misspelled!) @BillyCrystal in making the case for Joe Biden. Here's the video (a 30-sec version will air in FL and elsewhere). Thanks to @robreiner and @PhilRosenthal, and @USJewishDems and @JDAVUSA, for making this happen. pic.twitter.com/pBaCzQUxNS — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 8, 2020

Wow.

Why, though? The only funny moment in that video is when Bill Kristol claims that he’s a conservative. We did laugh at that bit. But it wasn’t even supposed to be a joke.

Let’s just say we won’t have what Bill’s having.

This is the saddest and dorkiest thing I have seen in a long time. https://t.co/Y3E2Fzw5Hm — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) October 8, 2020

Just sit tight … you never know what tomorrow will bring.