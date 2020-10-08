Brennan Suen is the LGBTQ program director at MMFA. He’s also a queer man who loves his 94-year-old grandmother. He loves her so much that he can’t let her make the mistake of voting Republican in the upcoming election:

After RBG died, I listened to @AOC say, there is someone in your life who only you can get to in this election, and it is your job to get to them. Since then, I have been filled with anxiety knowing what I needed to do. For me, that's my 94 year old grandmother. — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 7, 2020

She has always voted Republican. My very first memory of politics was seeing polls during Gore v. Bush and her telling me she supported Bush but my parents supported Gore. I took one look at the two and said that I agreed with my parents. — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 7, 2020

After weeks of hesitation, I finally called my grandmother after SCOTUS justices indicated their intent to overturn Obergefell. She has always been the greatest ally — the first thing she said to me when I came out was that she wanted me to have a grandkid for her. — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 7, 2020

I have never called her crying, but I did today. I told her that in my work, I advocate for my community every day, and the last four years has been unbearably difficult for me. I told her the Republicans are trying to take away our right to marry, adopt, access health care. — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 7, 2020

I told her a vote for Republicans was a vote that would harm me and my future. I told her I was scared. And today, my grandmother promised me she would vote for Joe Biden and @xjelliott. She told me that I'm the love of her life and that she would not break her promise. — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 7, 2020

I am still crying. Please call your loved ones. Tell them what's at stake. Tell them it's personal. Because it's true. There is someone out there who only you can get to. And their decision will mean the world to you. — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 7, 2020

What a great grandson he is.

tl;dr: a grown man cried until his grandma agreed to vote for Biden https://t.co/aTLyB9FB1C — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) October 7, 2020

GP You are a horrible person for bullying a family member (94 years old, no less) to vote the way you want them to vote. https://t.co/UmqMQvpDJ7 — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 7, 2020

So you manipulated an elderly woman instead of trying to gain wisdom from her? — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) October 7, 2020

Emotionally abusing his 94-year-old grandmother into voting the way he wants. What a scumbag. https://t.co/b7kW9uju88 — Critical Thoughts™ (@CriticalOfAll) October 8, 2020

Yeah, well, AOC is proud of him, so there:

Congratulations. Proud of you and your grandmother! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 7, 2020

Yes. Because nothing should make you prouder than a grown man emotionally manipulating his 94-year-old grandmother in your name.

thank you so, so, so much. this moment changed my entire life. you are a personal hero of mine, and you helped me gain the courage to finally make the call — Brennan Suen (@brennansuen) October 7, 2020

How inspiring.

We’d honestly be shocked if AOC didn’t praise Suen for this, given her own propensity for emotional blackmail.

Hahaha —- of COURSE you’d be all-in on browbeating grandma!!!! — J Siegler (@jamesseegs) October 8, 2020

Of course.

Pro tip: If you’re considering doing something similar to an elderly relative, please consider not doing it.

Leave your 94 year old grandmother alone you fucking psycho https://t.co/qH8olmJgjg — Hugo. (@UhhHugo) October 7, 2020

If AOC approves, that should be a good sign that you’re doing it very, very wrong.