Remember when Lena Dunham danced around in her underwear to try to convince people to vote for Democrats?
Turns out, that was nothing compared to what awaited us years later:
Celebs including @SarahKSilverman, @TiffanyHaddish, and @chrisrock are stripping down to bring attention to naked ballots and encourage voters to follow vote-by-mail instructions (via @representus) pic.twitter.com/VMr3LVY2C7
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 7, 2020
We’d actually rather watch Lena Dunham dance in her underwear again.
They’ve resorted to stripping naked to get people to vote.pic.twitter.com/dUYHz9lR0w
— Petite Nicoco 🤍🌿🦢 (@PetiteNicoco) October 7, 2020
We didn’t ask for this. And we sure as hell didn’t vote for it.
Why are liberals so damn weird. https://t.co/W8pOo9u8eu
— Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 7, 2020
Because it keeps them busy?
— PaZoZo is Grumpy (@PaZoZo) October 7, 2020
Incredible. https://t.co/AxpOR1D8OB
— Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) October 7, 2020
WTF America
— Bruno Ricardo (@BrunoRicardo083) October 7, 2020
Please make it stop
— △Not Real Mar❌ism▽ (@JKulan) October 7, 2020
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃＼○／
┓┏┓┏┓┃ /
┛┗┛┗┛┃ノ)
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃ https://t.co/kPnw6flZmL
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 7, 2020
cc: @TwitterSafety
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 7, 2020
Someone needs to answer for this. Someone must be punished. Let’s start with the celebs in the video and work our way down the ladder from there.
this is actually voter suppression. https://t.co/kPnw6flZmL
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) October 7, 2020
We’re definitely not in the mood to vote now.
I don’t ever want to vote again, now.
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) October 7, 2020