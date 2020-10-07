If you’re Trump-skeptical and still on the fence about whether or not you should pull the lever for Joe Biden, this ought to make the decision easy for you:

Welp, we’re convinced. Biden 2020, you guys!

That’s pretty much where he’s at, yes.

It almost puts Barack Obama’s own drivel to shame.

Vote for Pedro. He’s still a better choice than Joe Biden.

***

Update:

Biden has elaborated a little more on why you should elect him:

Yeah, no. Sorry, but we’re still not sold on this guy.

