As Twitchy told you earlier, Drew Holden went after Democrats and the media today for pushing the Russia collusion narrative in the face of mounting evidence that it was bogus — and then refusing to take accountability for apparently getting it so very wrong.

One of the people Holden called out specifically was Evan McMullin, who seemed like a reasonably sane person at one time but after nearly four years of Donald Trump is apparently broken beyond repair.

McMullin really, really needs to read Holden’s thread. So, naturally, he won’t.

Instead, he’ll keep churning out hot takes like this:

Trending

Let’s get one thing straight: Evan McMullin is not a serious person. He definitely doesn’t deserve to be taken seriously.

They’ve never needed concrete evidence to back their assertions before … why start now?

Guess we’ll see who’s laughing soon enough.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: