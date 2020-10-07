As Twitchy told you earlier, Drew Holden went after Democrats and the media today for pushing the Russia collusion narrative in the face of mounting evidence that it was bogus — and then refusing to take accountability for apparently getting it so very wrong.

One of the people Holden called out specifically was Evan McMullin, who seemed like a reasonably sane person at one time but after nearly four years of Donald Trump is apparently broken beyond repair.

I will never forgive myself for supporting the candidacy of @EvanMcMullin. I was bamboozled, I’ll admit it. pic.twitter.com/MOs3kvUOe2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 7, 2020