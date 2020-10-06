Donald Trump isn’t a leader because he won’t stand up to dictators.
Unlike Joe Biden, here, who has a long and distinguished record of staring totalitarians in the face and scaring the crap out of them:
I've taken on the Castros and Putins of the world. I let them know: it stops here. It stops with me. It stops with me as president. pic.twitter.com/p2p1n4ALRY
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020
Wellllllllll …
We know Joe Biden’s memory’s not what it used to be. Maybe Ben Shapiro can refresh it for him:
The Obama-Biden administration laughed it up with Raul Castro at a baseball game and offered flexibility to Putin while handing him control of Syria. Spare me. https://t.co/cnco4DFgcP
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2020
Spare us all, Joe. It didn’t stop with you as vice president, and it sure as hell won’t stop with you as president.
— Facts Over Feelings (@herewego1124) October 6, 2020
Let Crimea go without a fight also
— Marco Mazzocco, CFA (@MarcoMNYC) October 6, 2020
They literally sent pallets of cash to Iran. Just think about that.
— Bill Hall (@ThankfulBill) October 6, 2020
Notice that he didn’t say the Xi Jipings of the world?
— Tyson Sontag (@TysonSontag) October 6, 2020
He knows where his bread is buttered.
By saying "it stops with me" Biden means "just tell me what you want."
— Angus T. Kirk (@angusparvo) October 6, 2020