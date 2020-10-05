“Love in the Time of COVID19” is here, and it’s pretty spectacular:
We have a new hot erotica in town pic.twitter.com/ZQzpgOvg4V
it has come to my attention that this is a very real book. i cannot for the life of me tell if this is a troll or written in earnest. anyway, you can order your copy here: https://t.co/3Slj83FewE pic.twitter.com/lROxohosJg
it’s gotta be a troll pic.twitter.com/geLbPpDodb
You’d like to think so, wouldn’t you? But you’d evidently be very, very wrong.
Today I learned I don’t understand tic tacs and that buttons are actually called poppers. Indeedily pic.twitter.com/OPxGEmEUG1
There’s plenty more where that came from …
Oh my God I guffawed on the first page. I might have woken the house up☠☠☠☠☠
aaaaaah you got it too! I read it yesterday morning and almost woke the house up laughing
We recommend emptying your bladder before reading any further. Don’t say we didn’t warn you:
☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠☠ pic.twitter.com/ojNmsVs9MJ
GP she's literally obsessing about masturbating with a test tube 😂😂😂
GP this has to be satire. It has to be pic.twitter.com/aUkbbK055A
I'm screaming, I'm screaming pic.twitter.com/IjTcopQikb
Chonk? CHONK?? ☠☠☠ pic.twitter.com/JRgFGXEfD4
I'm going to have a stroke 😂 pic.twitter.com/X5cKTmLtJU
May we join you?
“An arm without the bones” is the hottest way to describe your dangus ever https://t.co/pzqvDaQ9BO
Our only regret is that we didn’t come up with it.
And the best part? You can get through the whole thing in two shakes of a boneless arm.
It is absolutely hysterical and takes 5 minutes to read
I read it. It's about 6 pages long. 😂
So do yourselves a favor and check it out. You’ll be supporting a great author, too!
I love this woman pic.twitter.com/ChkxPREC3F
At least the author is honest about her intentions. pic.twitter.com/tU2okvCwGx
