AOC doesn’t ask for much! Just trillions of your tax dollars to fund her pipe dreams.

And health care for everyone that’s as awesome as hers:

I just want everyone in this country to have the same healthcare I receive as a member of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 5, 2020

That’s all she wants, you guys. She just wants everyone in this country to be as willfully ignorant as she is.

You mean the gold-plated plan? Congress is exempt from the crappy Obamacare that costs a fortune and covers very little. OCare is high premiums with very high deductible. My health insurance costs quadrupled under Obamacare. I want Congress to have Obamacare! — Tish (@KamaainaInOC) October 5, 2020

House Democrats exempted themselves from the ACA. Feel free to introduce a bill fixing that — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) October 5, 2020

Yet your colleagues exempted yourselves from Obamacare. Stop lying. https://t.co/F8QW8lq7it — Stacey – 1776 & MLK (@ScotsFyre) October 5, 2020

She lies like she breathes. It just comes so naturally to her.

GP I just want everyone in this country to have three houses like Bernie Sanders, millions in unearned income for doing nothing like the Obamas, and forgiveness for being a serial sexual assaulter like Joe Biden and Roman Polanski. https://t.co/vWneHixPik — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 5, 2020

How about AOC’s salary?

You could start by giving up part of your congressional salary to those who need it — JenZ4MN (@JenZ4MN) October 5, 2020

Can we get in on that, too? We want to know what it’s like to get paid six figures to be completely useless.