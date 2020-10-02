The Left has been having a field day with the news that Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID19.

Between the conspiracy theories, death wishes, and all-around nastiness, Twitter’s been an even bigger dumpster fire than usual today.

But as George Takei points out, that’s really the only way this could’ve gone, because of the right wing and Fox News, of course:

It’s the Right’s fault that so many progressives are being so terrible today, because if they were decent, their decency would be ignored.

Never mind that when a liberal does say something, other liberals get mad.

