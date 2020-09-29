Wonder if Joe Biden’s campaign will lift their daily lid so he can comment on this:
JUST IN: British Member of Parliament nominates Biden for a Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/sVrv5WrFhD pic.twitter.com/tGv59TK7my
— The Hill (@thehill) September 29, 2020
More from The Hill:
A member of the British Parliament on Tuesday announced he has nominated Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the Nobel Peace Prize.
“When others have resorted to violent solutions, [Biden] has argued that the best force is the force of argument,” Chris Bryant, a member of the Labour Party, told the Standard. “Because guns can stop a heart but well-placed words can change many hearts, and many hearts can change a world.”
Sounds legit.
https://t.co/0MAdiqhgKG pic.twitter.com/Q67TZQnLZa
— Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) September 29, 2020
Seriously, what even is this?
For what?
— Wendy Whiner (@Havencreater) September 29, 2020
What the hell for?
— Joshua Stone (@JoshuaS1979) September 29, 2020
For being too tired to start a war?
— PJV (@PjvPjwc) September 29, 2020
The guy has barely left his basement. When did he get a chance to change the world?
