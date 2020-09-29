Hey, you know what crappy MSNBC debate coverage really needs? More Hillary Clinton.
Well, America, tonight’s your lucky night:
Tonight on @MSNBC ahead of the first debate: @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/l8FlujJzre
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) September 29, 2020
When you’re looking for razor-sharp election-related analysis, you definitely turn to the candidate who managed to lose to Donald Trump.
"1 hour on the world's greatest expert in how you lose to Donald Trump!" https://t.co/ykn1tLzYIm
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 29, 2020
MSNBC continues to exercise the best judgment.
Wait, this isn’t a joke?
— Mark Nova (@avonkram) September 29, 2020
It is, in a way.
I mean… https://t.co/d15QM1H1ii
— Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 29, 2020
LOL
— P33Kay (@20_Somethinger) September 29, 2020
Pathetic really. https://t.co/B2sIIwOVYH
— Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) September 29, 2020
But on-brand AF.
And 2020 just keeps on giving. 🤦♀️
— Mika (@mosesmika) September 29, 2020