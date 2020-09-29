If you’re still on the fence about whom to vote for in the upcoming presidential election, the Lincoln Project has some food for thought for you to chew on:

You pay more taxes because Donald Trump pays less. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 29, 2020

Dude. Why didn’t we think of that?

Exactly. — GrammyVirgo Nasty Woman (@Grammyvirgo) September 29, 2020

THIS — Sylvia 🇺🇸🧢💞🕊✍ (@SylviaZ1913) September 29, 2020

THIS should be @JoeBiden opening line tonight — silver2020 (@silver202014) September 29, 2020

You know why we didn’t think of that? Because it’s stupid.

That infuriates me — DEMOcat 🇺🇸#CountryOverParty #Resist🌊🌊 🌊 (@makesmesmile49) September 29, 2020

What should infuriate you is that the Lincoln Project is lying to your face and they don’t feel bad about it.

This is the dumbest take https://t.co/wsAI3JCUMt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 29, 2020

As usual.

Like, did a 6-year-old come up with this idea? How does this tweet happen? https://t.co/GeCnAuy3dq — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 29, 2020

fewer* and no, that's not how that works https://t.co/83EFIa3UZs — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 29, 2020

Wrong. Because this isn’t how taxes work. https://t.co/bydqzHwlfr — Gini (@BoozyMcTits) September 29, 2020

This isn’t how this works idiots https://t.co/Bvwwx3SyGc — Billy Finn (@BillyFinn18) September 29, 2020

This is not at all how taxation works guys https://t.co/sNxD7JhJzi — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) September 29, 2020

Not last time we checked, no.

Taxes are based on your income and deductions. Someone else's income and deductions do not affect what you pay in taxes. Period. The people at @ProjectLincoln know this. They just know the people who take them seriously are stupid. — RBe (@RBPundit) September 29, 2020

They know their audience. I'll give them that much. https://t.co/lFWQgJA4Ws — BT (@back_ttys) September 29, 2020

I'll give them credit. They truly understand that their brand relies on their audience being a lot dumber than they are. https://t.co/H5QedrcYEm — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2020

It’s hard to argue with that assessment. The Lincoln Project is a collection of grifters, but they’re smart enough to have found a racket that pays off for them.

And speaking of things paying off:

https://t.co/z0dbiL0JPu pic.twitter.com/F7CPeL9FTV — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 29, 2020

you guys should maybe stop tweeting about taxes and start paying themhttps://t.co/JjLVkMAgPh — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) September 29, 2020

Now that makes sense.