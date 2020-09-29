The Bulwark’s Charlie Sykes is anticipating a big difference between the way Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s debate performances will be received tonight.

And you’ll be shocked to learn that it’s not based in reality:

Trending

Guess when Charlie Sykes isn’t fantasizing about Trump being executed, he’s imagining a world in which Biden being held to higher, more rigorous standards than Trump.

What makes it even cringier is that Charlie Sykes and his Bulwark pals prefer to criticize Donald Trump’s childishness by being even less mature than Trump.

Guess this is just how Charlie mentally prepares himself for Joe Biden to bomb.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Charlie SykesdebateDonald TrumpJoe BidenThe Bulwark