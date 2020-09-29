CNN is very excited about their “special coverage” of tonight’s presidential debate.
Apparently one of the things that makes the coverage so special is the awesome accompanying cartoons:
Watch the First Presidential Debate, special coverage tonight starting at 7 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/nLT27UpsC6
— CNN (@CNN) September 29, 2020
Wow, great job, guys!
— Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 29, 2020
You're pretty much supposed to bicker in a debate. https://t.co/amL7OBgNQt
— Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 29, 2020
Plenty of people are in the mood to bicker with CNN over this:
guys
— Adam Smith (@asmith83) September 29, 2020
what are you doing
— Jason Wojciechowski (@wearyhobo) September 29, 2020
what is this graphic and why
— Gravois BRT wanter (@73_Carondelet) September 29, 2020
Why though
— John Jacobs (@ItsJohnJacobs) September 29, 2020
🤦♂️
— Alex Schieferdecker (@alexschief) September 29, 2020
One side is refusing to vacate power if they lose so I don't think this cartoon quite captures the moment.
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) September 29, 2020
did a literal child tweet this
— John Hendel (@Hendyhendel) September 29, 2020
did cillizza make this comic?
— Bryan Says Abolish the Police (@StuckInTheIV) September 29, 2020
Ouch!
this is bad
— CrapeHanger (@ipahaver) September 29, 2020
lol what media bias https://t.co/zEOG4jePMW
— Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) September 29, 2020
“tHiS iS An aPpLe” pic.twitter.com/kc6rKJcBGw
— MJ (@morganisawizard) September 29, 2020
I wonder how many people signed off on this and went, “Yep, that’s the tweet. Send it.”
— Chas Z. Mathieu (@chaszmathieu) September 29, 2020
So liberals and conservatives think the cartoon is dumb for mostly different reasons, but it’s nice that they can find common ground on CNN being lame.