It’s not a day ending in “y” unless über-feminist Jill Filipovic is self-righteously spouting off about something.

So, naturally, last night, she got to thinking about what it means to be a parent.

And what it means to her is that kids’ menus are pointless and she’d never, ever resort to ordering for her kids from one:

I know the thing parents hate most is when non-parents assert what they will do as parents which is inevitably smug and incorrect, but I am 100% sure I will never assent to a “kid’s menu” or the concept of “kid food.” — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 25, 2020

Everyone who is like, “oh this is so unrealistic, just wait until you’re a parent!!”: do you think children in most of the world order off of a “kids menu” and survive primarily off of chicken fingers and plain pasta? — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) September 25, 2020

One of the great things about living in America is that there are kids’ menus and kid-friendly food. So what’s wrong with that?

Nothing’s wrong with it. But Jill can’t function if she can’t weigh in on a non-issue with her trademark non-expertise.

As a former childhood picky eater all I can say is “interesting theory you have there.” — Jason '🙉😡🗣😞😐' Cornett (@querlvox) September 25, 2020

This is wrong 1. Many restaurants have a range of good options on kids menu, but many kids are picky eaters 2. It is usually much cheaper than ordering off of adult menu, even though sometimes dishes are the same — Dan Epps (@danepps) September 25, 2020

A big part of the kids menu is that it's cheaper. Kids won't eat adult portions even if they like the food. Which they probably don't. — Laurie Muchnick (@lauriemuchnick) September 25, 2020

It's cheap stuff that kids like. What is the problem? — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) September 25, 2020

If you want to pay full price for a full-size entree for your kid and have them eat leftovers for two days, by all means. Tip your server accordingly — Jay (@OneFineJay) September 25, 2020

Thank you! She has clearly never had a meal with a child, much less tried to convince one to eat. It’s a total crapshoot as to whether they eat half a chicken nugget or want half their parent’s meal. — moodyredhead (@moodyredhead) September 25, 2020

You learn to appreciate kids' menus really fast after spending lots of money on adult entrees they adamantly refuse to eat, then having them wake up hungry at night, & you either let them scream in hunger at 2am like a monster, or just feed them the peanut butter snacks already. — David Atkins (@DavidOAtkins) September 25, 2020

We try hard to get our kids to eat the same food we do, but it doesn't always work. Sometimes it's just not worth the battle because, well, energy is a finite thing? As for a "kid's menu" at restaurants, sometimes that's the peace-keeper that allows parents to dine out at all. — Doug Mack (@douglasmack) September 25, 2020

We’re honestly not sure why Filipovic is even worried about this. As a radical pro-abort, kids’ diets should be the last thing on her mind.

***

Related:

Pro-abort Jill Filipovic explains why it’s so important to make sure migrant kids in detention centers have no beds to sleep in