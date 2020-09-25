Yesterday, Playboy reporter Brian J. Karem made a point of shaming White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for referring to him as “the Playboy reporter.”

Here’s the video, by the way:

Apparently Brian wasn’t content to dunk on “weak and unprofessional” McEnany for mocking his journalistic cred. For a dude who wants people to think that he’s not going to be bothered by a jab from a Trump White House Press Secretary, Brian’s sure been acting like a guy who’s being bothered.

He continued to go after McEnany, retweeting these hot takes on the exchange:

Here’s their “gotcha”:

But even more importantly than pointing out that Donald Trump has a past with Playboy, Karem felt compelled to point out that he’s actually standing on the shoulders of giants:

I’m good enough, I’m smart enough, and doggone it, people like me!

The way he’s been obsessing over this, we’d say that’s a fair assessment. But it’s worth it for the outpouring of love and support:

Brian J. Karem is the greatest writer of his generation. Show him how much you love him!

Or do what we do, and mock him some more:

No matter how badly Brian wants them to. And he wants it badly:

At least Beetlejuice was intentionally funny.

