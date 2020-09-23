Judd Legum founded and wrote for ThinkProgress, but he’s since moved on to bigger and better things. Like his newsletter Popular Information.

Apparently popularity, rather than accuracy, is the chief concern for Judd when he’s looking for “information” to share. Because while takes like Judd’s here are quite popular in lefty circles, they’re also flat-out wrong:

1. There has been a lot of focus on the HYPOCRISY of the Senate focusing the next 6 weeks on Trump's SCOTUS nominee. But that has obscured its CRUELTY The Senate last passed COVID legislation 5 MONTHS AGO Millions are suffering.https://t.co/avt9hrJsxj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 23, 2020

2. All of the economic relief targeted at everyday Americans have expired. Meanwhile, 19 million children (1 in 4) live in a household that isn’t getting enough to eat, is behind on rent or mortgage, or both The Senate has decided to do nothinghttps://t.co/avt9hrJsxj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 23, 2020

3. In March, when the stock market briefly sank to 18500, there was an economic crisis. Now the stock market is back at 27,288.18 and the Senate has moved on. But for many, things are only getting worse. https://t.co/avt9hrJsxj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 23, 2020

4. Beyond economic relief, life is not able to come close to normal in the US because we still lack the basic tools like EFFECTIVE MASKS FOR HEALTH CARE WORKERS & RAPID AND WIDELY AVAILABLE TESTING But the Senate has decided to focus on other prioritieshttps://t.co/avt9hrJsxj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 23, 2020

5. The House passed legislation in May that the Senate has refused to take up. McConnell proposed a much smaller package which failed to get enough support. But now, the Senate has decided to just stop trying It's a stunning abdication of responsibilityhttps://t.co/avt9hrJsxj — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 23, 2020

You can read the whole thing if you so choose, but this bit pretty much sums it up:

But beyond the hypocrisy, the Senate’s decision is heartless. Millions of Americans desperately need help. But the Senate is choosing to ignore the ongoing pandemic to pursue a narrow ideological agenda.

But enough about Senate Democrats, Judd.

You seem unaware that the Democrats are filibustering the relief bill. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) September 23, 2020

Unaware, or just willfully ignorant? Either way, Judd Legum looks like an ass.

Democrats are filibustering it. Maybe you could start there. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) September 23, 2020

Senate Democrats are filibustering the legislation in question. — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 23, 2020

May want to talk with or to the guys that literally filibustered a relief bill two weeks ago — Curtis Mahnken (@C_Anthony_Mahnk) September 23, 2020

Why do you refuse to acknowledge that’s because Senate Dems are obstructing? — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) September 23, 2020

You guys keep saying this while failing to mention that Senate Republicans have tried time and time again to get Democrats to work with them, have offered countless proposals, and all were shot down defiantly like children. Democrats own this. — Phil The Seat (@philllosoraptor) September 23, 2020

Democrats are literally filibustering it. If there is cruelty, maybe point out Democrats cruelty in this? https://t.co/ezJgD0wiO9 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 23, 2020

Tell your party to stop filibustering it in the Senate. https://t.co/MZx36NKTcJ — Nathan Wurtzel is a silly name, but it's mine (@NathanWurtzel) September 23, 2020

They also filibustered police reform. WHY IS SCHUMER SO CRUEL? — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) September 23, 2020

Why, Judd?

Ummmm I’m old enough to remember the Dems filibustering the bill! How can you lie like this and look in mirror? — bbnanny (@NanbumHall) September 23, 2020

Democrats are blocking relief, Judd. Stop lying. — Shecky Shabazz Jr (@SheckyShabazzJr) September 23, 2020

He can’t stop lying. It’s all he knows how to do now.