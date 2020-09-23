Donald Trump’s response after learning of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death surprised a lot of people — in a good way.

President Trump on death of Justice Ginsburg: "She just died? Wow. I didn't know that…She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that." pic.twitter.com/6oKuL671qO — CSPAN (@cspan) September 19, 2020

But some people wondered why he wasn’t informed by his staff of her death until his rally had concluded.

Well, here’s the New York Times’ Peter Baker to help shed some light on that:

When news broke that Ginsburg had died, Trump was just five minutes into a campaign rally. Aides opted not to pass word to him onstage. If he announced the death of the liberal justice from the lectern, they feared the crowd would cheer. ⁦@maggieNYT⁩ https://t.co/pgUdOFBIel — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) September 23, 2020

Did the crowd actually cheer about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death? No. All that matters is that they totes would have if given the chance.

Baker doesn’t quote any of these “aides” or name them, but trust him on this.

And what evidence did you give in the article to support this? Sounds like you just made it up to gather some clicks. — canadianlowrider (@TerryDuncan89) September 23, 2020

A new low for the Times. Now they’re smearing Trump supporters by imagining something that didn’t happen. https://t.co/1PCYzD7mVQ — The H2 (@TheH2) September 23, 2020

Reporting on your imagination now? — Generic Football Team Deetz (@tahDeetz) September 23, 2020

Imagine reporting on something that never happened and trying to pass that off as news. Only a mind riddled with TDS and crippled by confirmation bias would believe this — Phil the Seat (@RammerJammer017) September 23, 2020

For what it’s worth, in actuality, a lot of conservatives and Republicans offered their condolences to Ginsburg’s family and spoke highly of her accomplishments in life. They cheered for her achievements. But that’s not nearly as exciting for the New York Times.