James Hohmann is a national political correspondent for the Washington Post.

But if we didn’t know any better, we’d think he’s just another run-of-the-mill liberal hack:

It's been 6 months since the Senate passed a coronavirus relief bill to mitigate the worst public health crisis since 1918 & worst economic crisis since 1933. But they kicked into high gear to fill RBG's seat. That speaks volumes about their priorities.https://t.co/PpJnODi7Ir — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) September 22, 2020

It speaks volumes, you guys.

This is man is nominally a straight-news reporter. https://t.co/SwCiH3wSr3 — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) September 22, 2020

May we suggest that Hohmann’s tweet actually speaks volumes about him?

How can anyone involved in political commentary not understand how anything works in congress? https://t.co/V4h5ARJjFf — Eric (@EDoubletheu) September 22, 2020

It’s almost as if willful ignorance is a requirement of journalists these days.

Since James Hohmann doesn’t seem particularly interested in telling the rest of the story, others are finding themselves in the awkward position of having to do his job for him:

I'm sorry, didn't the republicans try to pass one but it got shut down? https://t.co/6N46wqOMTY — Cameron Cruz (@c_cruzzer) September 22, 2020

Forget the fact that it was the Democrats that prevented another relief bill from passing the Senate. https://t.co/5xkng1E3uc — Brandon (@_rightofcenter) September 22, 2020

In fairness, the Democrats keep filibustering attempts to pass a coronavirus bill, so why not just give up? https://t.co/QDdaI2DSaj — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 22, 2020

Yes, the Dems keep blocking the GOP's subsequent attempts. https://t.co/tIHEBZ1IVS — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 22, 2020

the senators who are moving to replace RBG had their covid-19 relief bill blocked 12 days ago by Democrats. https://t.co/DCbxWQhJIm — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 22, 2020

oh, sorry, Republicans "failed to advance” their covid-19 bill. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) September 22, 2020

It’s amazing what Republicans can do when Nancy Pelosi doesn’t hold things up for 6 months. https://t.co/tJGOlXQfb2 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 22, 2020

Please explain why they have votes for SCOTUS vacancy but not for COVID relief bill. https://t.co/bZQFrw92yt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 22, 2020

Odd that this article doesn't mention that the Senate attempted to move a COVID relief bill two weeks ago, and despite having the majority of the votes (52-47) it wasn't adopted due to a filibuster by the Senate Minority… https://t.co/hoWd7O2xPK — Jeff (@DeGironimo) September 22, 2020

That’s because Democrats filibustered COVID relief and thanks to Harry Reid they can’t filibuster judges. This is pretty bad framing. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 22, 2020

“Pretty bad framing” is essentially the Washington Post’s M.O.

Why should he be better? It’s not as if his fellow media firefighters give him any incentive to be better.

And the Democrats sure as hell aren’t going to ask him to stop.

DSCC now directly writing WaPO tweets for their reporters. https://t.co/tJGOlXQfb2 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 22, 2020

Hoh mann this guy is acting like a Dem operative. https://t.co/7mezW8sxBg — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) September 22, 2020