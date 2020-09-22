Mitch McConnell’s on quite a hot streak these days … and apparently his Democratic opponent Amy McGrath has had to resort to some pretty desperate measures to try to stop it:

Amy McGrath exploited Kentucky coal miners with black lung to flat out lie about Mitch McConnell. #KYSen pic.twitter.com/4uLcet9LC1 — Team Mitch (Text MITCH to 47360) (@Team_Mitch) September 22, 2020

Yikes.

We can’t say we’re surprised to see this sort of dirty politics from the McGrath campaign, but still. It’s absolutely vile to exploit hardworking Kentuckians in this way.

And McGrath deserves to be shamed for it.