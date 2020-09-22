Max Kellerman co-hosts “First Take” on ESPN, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that he doesn’t also know a ton about current political issues.

While we’re over here worrying about leftists violently rioting in the name of justice, Max is over there putting things into perspective:

ESPN's Max Kellerman says without any evidence that "extremist right-wing agitators" are responsible for the riots around America. This is insanity. pic.twitter.com/woOvFtwIvr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 22, 2020

Who told you all that, Max? Was it WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan? Because she’s not what we’d call a reliable source.

There’s evidence that the opposite is true. — Ken Zimmern (@KenZimmern) September 22, 2020

We get that the Left doesn’t really want to take ownership of the chaos and destruction being wreaked by rioters around the country, but that doesn’t change the fact that by and large, the Left owns this. They encouraged it from the start and don’t get to pin this on “right-wing agitators.”

@max Kellerman should educate himself before acting like an authority on rioters, looters. Might I suggest following @MrAndyNgo? — your mom (@Coolmom03724601) September 22, 2020

And pass up the opportunity to spout off on topics he’s clearly ignorant about? Puh-leeze.

Stick with sports. An athletic version of CNN is not needed. — Jay Gagnon (@JayJGagnon) September 22, 2020

ESPN AGAIN? Thought they had learned a lesson. — Enjoy (@mitchelloly) September 22, 2020

As if. They’re gluttons for punishment, apparently.

Yet another reason I've quit watching @espn — Brian (@mrbpconnelly) September 22, 2020

That list is growing every day.